WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.99-4.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02.

WEC stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.45.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

