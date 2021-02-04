Wedbush Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $74.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.96.

Shares of EBAY opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

