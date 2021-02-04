Wedbush Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.04 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,499.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,553.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,422.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,299.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

