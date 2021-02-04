Wedbush Comments on Verint Systems Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verint Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRNT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.25. 650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $77.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.79.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,115,000 after acquiring an additional 386,879 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Verint Systems by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after buying an additional 1,673,672 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verint Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,229,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Verint Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after buying an additional 137,360 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

