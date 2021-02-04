Wedbush Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $19.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $19.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,470.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $19.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $21.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $23.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $85.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $95.00 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,089.57.

Shares of GOOG traded down $13.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,056.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,914. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,787.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,650.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.