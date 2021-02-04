Wedbush Weighs in on M/I Homes, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for M/I Homes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE MHO opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.