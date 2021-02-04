WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD) rose 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 648,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 407,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered shares of WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of C$94.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32.

WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that WeedMD Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) Company Profile (CVE:WMD)

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

