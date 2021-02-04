Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diageo (DEO)

Diageo (NYSE: DEO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/2/2021 – Diageo is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/29/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/29/2021 – Diageo had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/29/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/20/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/15/2021 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/15/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $163.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.60. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $166.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Diageo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Diageo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Diageo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Diageo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

