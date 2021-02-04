Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lumentum (LITE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $108.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

1/20/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

1/20/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $105.00.

1/12/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $120.00 to $138.00.

1/11/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $101.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/15/2020 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,512 shares of company stock worth $4,807,910. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after acquiring an additional 843,736 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $84,155,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 44.3% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 416,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $28,407,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

