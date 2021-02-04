Weichai Power Co., Ltd. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Weichai Power in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weichai Power’s FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

OTCMKTS WEICY opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.09. Weichai Power has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.