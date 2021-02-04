WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) (TSE:WELL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) (TSE:WELL) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.03 and last traded at C$7.91. 754,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 746,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pi Financial set a C$9.35 price objective on WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.81.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

