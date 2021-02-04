Wells Fargo & Company Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $280.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.49.

PYPL stock opened at $251.90 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $254.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

