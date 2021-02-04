WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 485,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 165,309 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 167,807 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WESCO International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International stock opened at $84.51 on Thursday. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

