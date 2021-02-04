Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Short Interest Down 13.4% in January

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 812,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of WAL traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.95. 9,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,138. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAL. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,280 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,544,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 379,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 459,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 256,334 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 466,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 217,004 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.