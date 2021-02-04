Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Trading Up 3%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)’s share price shot up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 140,064 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 39,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Western Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC upgraded Western Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.43.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.