Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WES. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

NYSE WES opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 28.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $362,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

