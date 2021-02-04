WhiteCoin Reaches Market Cap of $147.32 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $147.32 million and approximately $842,578.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019455 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003768 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

