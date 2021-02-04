Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,081 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 990,839 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,160,000 after acquiring an additional 637,107 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 487,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,504,000 after acquiring an additional 381,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after acquiring an additional 239,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 223,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

CW opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.51.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $197,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

