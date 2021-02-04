Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,287 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of TSM opened at $127.50 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

