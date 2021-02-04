Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 7,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 30.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 6.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average is $104.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.91 and a beta of 0.95.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

