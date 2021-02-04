Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 783 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $147.36 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

