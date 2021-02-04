Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.12% of J & J Snack Foods worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $810,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

JJSF opened at $155.06 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $176.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.69.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.