Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of POR opened at $42.47 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.