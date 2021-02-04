Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 89.0% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 1,980.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX stock opened at $128.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -476.59, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.73.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $753,746.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $3,369,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,275,971 shares of company stock worth $260,209,887. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

