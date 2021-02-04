Whittier Trust Co. Buys 46,922 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $75,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $20,302,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1,179.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 632,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 456.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 536,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 440,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

