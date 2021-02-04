Whittier Trust Co. Buys 6,363 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 278.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 86,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

