Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $350.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.38. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

