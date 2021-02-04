Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

