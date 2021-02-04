Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 77,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 942.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 258,243 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

GPK opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

