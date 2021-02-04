Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.40% of Willdan Group worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $605.63 million, a P/E ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

