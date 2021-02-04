Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCRI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $63.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

