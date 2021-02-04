Whittier Trust Co. Sells 8,007 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,648,000 after purchasing an additional 329,259 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 483.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,546 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 238,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $128.69 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $131.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,870,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

