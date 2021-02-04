William Blair Weighs in on RBC Bearings Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROLL. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.49. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $189.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,248,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,424,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 19.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,722,000 after buying an additional 120,833 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,649,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,570,000 after purchasing an additional 94,511 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

