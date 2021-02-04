William E. Shea Sells 50,045 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FLWS stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.21. 9,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,515. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth $86,246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 260,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $6,136,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 537.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 202,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 170,330 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,655,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,294,000 after buying an additional 160,577 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

