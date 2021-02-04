Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.79

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 726896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.79.

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WLLW)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

