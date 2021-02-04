WinCash (WCC) Market Cap Reaches $387,752.04

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, WinCash has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One WinCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a market capitalization of $387,752.04 and $23,882.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00034694 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.