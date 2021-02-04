Wing Trading 48.9% Higher Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $20.55 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar. One Wing token can now be bought for about $22.27 or 0.00059319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00150332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00093907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00063695 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00240469 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,422,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 922,869 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

