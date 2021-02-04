Wings Market Cap Tops $2.83 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $14,314.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wings has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00065776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.50 or 0.01335334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00054928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005842 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,932.51 or 0.05208019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

