Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Winnebago Industries stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.47. 536,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,988. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at $46,096,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,849,601. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after buying an additional 361,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 255,441 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,379,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after purchasing an additional 169,615 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 305,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

