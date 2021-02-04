Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

WGO opened at $68.23 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,160 shares of company stock worth $16,849,601 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 66.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 84.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 160.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

