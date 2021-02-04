Winning Points Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 2.1% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 216,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Security Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,443,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 268,341 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.32. 126,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,268,602. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.