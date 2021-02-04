Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.41. 403,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,660,191. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

