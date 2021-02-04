Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Winning Points Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $142.44. 81,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,855,790. The firm has a market cap of $403.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

