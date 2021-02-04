WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.28 and last traded at $37.12. 26,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 53,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,685,000. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 230,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $7,793,000. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund by 11.7% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,662,000.

