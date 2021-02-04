WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.07

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 19425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 287,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,295 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 175,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 126,224 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 101,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,986,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

