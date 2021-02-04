Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,409. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.49. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.36 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $319.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

