Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) rose 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 165,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 196,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.63 million and a PE ratio of -80.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts expect that Wolfden Resources Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6,871 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

