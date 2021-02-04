WOM Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.67 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and $1.11 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00071101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.50 or 0.01269201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00056433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,273.76 or 0.06107670 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00041695 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

