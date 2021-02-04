Woodcoin Market Cap Reaches $785,417.19 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0977 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $785,417.19 and $58,102.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,857.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.52 or 0.04347925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00395223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.91 or 0.01152864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.00485127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.04 or 0.00404371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00245104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020835 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

