Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.60

Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (LON:WPCT)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and traded as low as $32.61. Woodford Patient Capital Trust shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 1,888,608 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £305.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33.

About Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT)

Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

